Apr 17, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Invest in Delta Corp at around Rs 150-160: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may invest in Delta Corp at around Rs 150-160.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "If it is a short-term timeframe, purely from a trading angel, one can buy Delta Corp today, have a stoploss below Rs 165, let it go to Rs 200-195 zones, exit but if one is looking at a slightly medium-term to long-term perspective then I would rather wait for it to come to somewhere around Rs 160 zones; Rs 150-160 zones is the zone where I would like to invest purely from investment angle."

Delta Corp ended at Rs 172.60, up Rs 2.45, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

