Integrated Mauritius sells 66.54 lakh shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

On May 18, 2017 DB International Asia bought 13,45,371 shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises at Rs 1,246.10 on the NSE.

Also, SBI Mutual Fund A/C Magnum Balanced Fund bought 7,90,000 shares at Rs 1,246.10 and SBI Mutual Fund A/C SBI Bluechip Fund bought 11,61,694 shares at Rs 1,246.10.

However, Integrated Mauritius Healthcare Holdings sold 25,60,852 shares at Rs 1,246.39 and sold 40,93,860 shares at Rs 1,246.26 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises ended at Rs 1,246.40, down Rs 33.80, or 2.64 percent on the NSE.