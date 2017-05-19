App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integrated Mauritius sells 66.54 lakh shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

SBI Mutual Fund A/C Magnum Balanced Fund bought 7,90,000 shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises at Rs 1,246.10 and SBI Mutual Fund A/C SBI Bluechip Fund bought 11,61,694 shares at Rs 1,246.10.

Integrated Mauritius sells 66.54 lakh shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

On May 18, 2017 DB International Asia bought 13,45,371 shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises at Rs 1,246.10 on the NSE.

Also, SBI Mutual Fund A/C Magnum Balanced Fund bought 7,90,000 shares at Rs 1,246.10 and SBI Mutual Fund A/C SBI Bluechip Fund bought 11,61,694 shares at Rs 1,246.10.

However, Integrated Mauritius Healthcare Holdings sold 25,60,852 shares at Rs 1,246.39 and sold 40,93,860 shares at Rs 1,246.26 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises ended at Rs 1,246.40, down Rs 33.80, or 2.64 percent on the NSE.

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.