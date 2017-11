On November 30, 2017 Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte sold 80,34,920 shares of Petronet LNG at Rs 251.37 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Petronet LNG ended at Rs 251.60, down Rs 1.80, or 0.71 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 275.65 and 52-week low Rs 171.33 on 09 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.72 percent below its 52-week high and 46.85 percent above its 52-week low.