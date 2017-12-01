Integrated Core Strategies sells 39.44 lakh shares of Vakrangee

On November 30, 2017 Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte sold 39,44,067 shares of Vakrangee at Rs 712.49 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Vakrangee ended at Rs 713.50, up Rs 11.30, or 1.61 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 742.60.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 11.91 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 60.14.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 38.92 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 18.4.