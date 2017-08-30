Inox Wind shares gain 4% on wind power project from Adani Green Energy

Moneycontrol News

Inox Wind shares rallied nearly 4 percent intraday Wednesday as it has bagged wind power project form Adani group company.

The UP-based wind energy company informed exchanges that it has closed a deal for developing a 100MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy, a part of the Adani group at Kutch, Gujarat.

The capacity was won under the round 1 of SECI bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid, it said.

The project is scheduled to be executed over the next 6-9 months and will be executed on a turnkey basis.

"As part of the order, the company will supply, erect and commission its advanced 2MW wind turbine generators (WTGs) of 120m hub height & 113m rotor diameter," Inox Wind said.

The company will be responsible from development and construction to commissioning and will provide long term operations and maintenance services.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

At 13:03 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 134.80, up Rs 2.10, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.