Infosys soars over 4% as analysts upgrade stock to 'buy' after Nilekani rejoins board

Moneycontrol News

Infosys shares rallied as much as 4.5 percent in early trade Monday as analysts upgraded the stock after co-founder Nandan Nilekani joined the company again as non-executive chairman.

CLSA upgraded the IT bellwether to buy from underperform and raised target price to Rs 1,070 from Rs 940, saying Nilekani's return gave the company the best start in 6 years to regain leadership stability.

It believes CEO choices & strategy should improve.

The research house also upgraded margin assumptions by 70 basis points for FY19-20, which resulted in 7 percent EPS raise & higher target multiple of 15.5x. Better balance of margin & growth drove margin upgrades, it said.

Axis Capital also upgraded the stock to buy and increased target to Rs 1,138 from Rs 996 as it feels Nilekani's appointment is a crucial step in restoring faith in Infosys' governance and will also drive company into 'super stable high growth' path.

Differences between board & founders put to rest a key positive for company, it said, adding the stock trades at attractive valuation of 14x/13x FY18E/FY19 EPS.

In addition to today's gains, the stock gained 4.5 percent in previous three consecutive sessions after falling nearly 15 percent previous two straight days due to Vishal Sikka's sudden exit.

Infosys appointed Nandan Nilekani as non-executive chairman. He will be responsible for board oversight & functioning and choosing a new CEO for the company.

At conference calls on Friday, he firmly said that he would remain at the helm only until the business stabilises.

PhillipCap has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,060 and with higher conviction on the back of recent changes.

It said challenge for CEO will be to take forward Sikka’s tech vision & traditional roots & culture of company. It sees the worst already factored into the current price.

"Nilekani's return to the helm should pacify investors' concerns and should lead to a gradual rerating from current valuations," PhillipCap said.

CIMB retained its hold rating with a target price of Rs 975, saying current situation is a bit similar to that of 2013. Potential transition issues are unlikely to die down soon, it feels.

At 09:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 943.00, up Rs 30.50, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.