App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys falls nearly 3% after Q4 quarter's result misses estimates

Investors react negatively based on the information technology major's Q4 results that were announced early on Thursday.

Infosys falls nearly 3% after Q4 quarter's result misses estimates

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Infosys fell nearly 3 percent intraday on Thursday as investors reacted negatively to the company’s results.

The information technology major reported profit at Rs 3,603 crore for January-March quarter, degrowth of 2.8 percent against Rs 3,708 crore in previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.88 percent to Rs 17,120 crore compared with Rs 17,273 crore previous quarter.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, profit during the quarter was likely to decline 3.7 percent to Rs 3,570 crore, while revenue may fall 0.2 percent to Rs 17,235 crore compared with previous quarter.

Dollar revenue during the quarter stood at USD 2,569 million, a growth of 0.7 percent over USD 2,551 million in December quarter, which was slightly lower than analysts' forecast of USD 2,584 million.

The stock has traded weak, posting a fall of over 8 percent in the past month, and its three-day loss stood at nearly 1. At 09:28 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 950.20, down Rs 18.60, or 1.92 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 990.95 and an intraday low of Rs 946.90.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Information Technology #Infosys

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.