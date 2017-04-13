Infosys falls nearly 3% after Q4 quarter's result misses estimates

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Infosys fell nearly 3 percent intraday on Thursday as investors reacted negatively to the company’s results.

The information technology major reported profit at Rs 3,603 crore for January-March quarter, degrowth of 2.8 percent against Rs 3,708 crore in previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.88 percent to Rs 17,120 crore compared with Rs 17,273 crore previous quarter.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, profit during the quarter was likely to decline 3.7 percent to Rs 3,570 crore, while revenue may fall 0.2 percent to Rs 17,235 crore compared with previous quarter.

Dollar revenue during the quarter stood at USD 2,569 million, a growth of 0.7 percent over USD 2,551 million in December quarter, which was slightly lower than analysts' forecast of USD 2,584 million.

The stock has traded weak, posting a fall of over 8 percent in the past month, and its three-day loss stood at nearly 1. At 09:28 hrs Infosys was quoting at Rs 950.20, down Rs 18.60, or 1.92 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 990.95 and an intraday low of Rs 946.90.