Apr 06, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank gains 1% on fund raising plan

Moneycontrol News

IndusInd Bank shares gains more than 1 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to raise funds via issue of bonds.

The company proposes to raise funds by issue and allotment of rated, listed, non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated and unsecured Basel III compliant bonds in the nature of debentures towards non-equity regulatory additional tier I capital on private placement basis.

The said bond having face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash aggregating to Rs 1000 crore.

The said borrowing shall be within the overall borrowing limits of the bank as may be approved by the shareholders from time to time.

The board of directors of the bank shall consider the proposal for issuance and allotment of the above securities via circular resolution.

At 11:27 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,418.00, up Rs 17.80, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

