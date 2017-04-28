Indraprastha Gas up 1%, increases FII investment limit

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indraprastha Gas gained 1.7 percent intraday Friday on the back of board approval to increase FII investment limit.

“The company at its meeting held on April 27 has approved increase in foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shareholding limits in the company from 24 percent to 30 percent of the paid up share capital of the company,” as per company release.

The said board approval is subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory approval as may be required.

At 14:14 hrs Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 1,061.20, up Rs 2.00, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,084 and 52-week low Rs 577.75 on 26 April, 2017 and 06 June, 2016, respectively.

The share price rose 85 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil