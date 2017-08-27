App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Count Industries jumps 10% after strong denial of losing any customers

"The company is fundamentally well placed and is confident that our focus on innovation, customer centricity and prudent business practices will lead to continuous growth going forward," it said.

Moneycontrol News

Indo Count Industries shares rallied more than 10 percent intraday Wednesday after the company in its clarification note said it has not lost any customers. The stock had lost 47 percent in last three months.

"We strongly deny the rejection of orders by any of our customers. These rumours are totally false and baseless," it said in its filing.

Indo further said, "As a part of FOREX policy, we are adequately covered for FY 2018. We are vigilant towards the rupee movement and going forward for FY 2019, we are taking adequate steps to hedge accordingly."

The company continued with outlook, saying FY 2018 to be flattish.

"The company is fundamentally well placed and is confident that our focus on innovation, customer centricity and prudent business practices will lead to continuous growth going forward," it said.

Meanwhile, ICRA has reaffirmed the credit rating of 'AA-' and 'A1+' for the company's banking facilities; with outlook revised to 'positive' from 'stable'.

At 14:46 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 109.35, up Rs 9.10, or 9.08 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

