Inditrade Capital shares zoom 20% after Porinju Veliyath's wife picks up stake

Moneycontrol News

Inditrade Capital share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 59.20, rallying 20 percent intraday Thursday after the wife of ace investor Porinju Veliyath picked up a stake in the company.

As per bulk deals data on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Shilpa Porinju Veliyath has purchased 1.42 lakh equity shares (representing 0.6 percent of total paid up capital) at Rs 45.74 per share.

Foreign portfolio investors also have 2.84 percent shareholding in the company, out of which 2.16 percent stake is held by CLSA Global Markets as of March 2017.

Incorporated in 1994, Inditrade Capital (formerly known as JRG Securities) is engaged in equity and commodity broking businesses, with strong presence in South India.

At 10:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 58.75, up Rs 9.40, or 19.05 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar