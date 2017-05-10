IndiGo operator InterGlobe falls over 3% after Q4 results miss estimates

Moneycontrol News

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell over 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after investors turned wary post the airline’s Q4 results.

The low cost carrier’s earnings missed estimates, with a whopping 71 percent increase in fuel cost hitting the net profit.

The airline reported a 24.6 percent fall in the March quarter net profit at Rs 440.2 crore against Rs 583.7 crore posted during the same period last year. Its total income was up 18.5 percent at Rs 4,848.2 crore against Rs 4,090.6 crore year on year. Simultaneously, its other income was up 58.6 percent at Rs 293.7 crore against Rs 185.2 crore year on year.

Meanwhile, the fuel expenses rose a whopping 71 percent at Rs 1,750.5 crore against Rs 1,023.6 crore year on year.

On its expansion plans, InterGlobe said that it had signed a term sheet for 50 ATR 72-600 aircrafts. Further, it planned to induct up to 20 Turboprop planes by December 2018.

At 13:48 hrs, InterGlobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,124.55, down Rs 15.55, or 1.36 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,135.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,104.35.