you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 24, 2017 11:42 AM IST

Indian Hume Pipe up 4% on order win worth Rs 100 crore

The company has secured a work order of Rs 100.46 crore from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Indian Hume Pipe up 4% on order win worth Rs 100 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company advanced nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday as it has received order worth Rs 100.46 crore.

The company has secured a work order of Rs 100.46 crore from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The order includes the augmentation of water supply scheme part-II-distribution system, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) under AMRUT mission.

The work is to be completed within 24 months.

Earlier in this month, the company has secured a work order of Rs 257.44 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 570 and 52-week low Rs 288 on 31 July, 2017 and 23 August, 2016, respectively.

indianHume

At 11:34 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 525.80, up Rs 16.80, or 3.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

