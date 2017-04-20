Indian Hume Pipe up 2%, bags order of Rs 122.86 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company added 2.8 percent intraday Thursday as it has secured order of Rs 122.86 crore.

The company has secured work order of Rs 122.86 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (A Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking) for Bankpura Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme for 120 villages of block-Biaora, district-Rajgarh (M.P).

The project is to be completed within 24 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance.

At 13:00 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 424.50, up Rs 8.20, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil