App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe up 2%, bags order of Rs 122.86 crore

The project is to be completed within 24 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance.

Indian Hume Pipe up 2%, bags order of Rs 122.86 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company added 2.8 percent intraday Thursday as it has secured order of Rs 122.86 crore.

The company has secured work order of Rs 122.86 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (A Government of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking) for Bankpura Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme for 120 villages of block-Biaora, district-Rajgarh (M.P).

The project is to be completed within 24 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance.

At 13:00 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 424.50, up Rs 8.20, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Hume Pipe Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.