App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 17, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe rises 4% on order win worth Rs 177 crore

The said order is to be completed within 24 months from signing of agreement with them.

Indian Hume Pipe rises 4% on order win worth Rs 177 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company advanced 4.5 percent intraday Monday on order received worth Rs 177 crore.

The company has secured work order of Rs 177.22 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bangalore.

The order includes execution of the work of providing water supply facilities to Byatarayanapura Zone coming under 110 villages of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

The said order is to be completed within 24 months from signing of agreement with them.

At 09:20 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 427.00, up Rs 18.20, or 4.45 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Hume Pipe Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.