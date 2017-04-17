Indian Hume Pipe rises 4% on order win worth Rs 177 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company advanced 4.5 percent intraday Monday on order received worth Rs 177 crore.

The company has secured work order of Rs 177.22 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bangalore.

The order includes execution of the work of providing water supply facilities to Byatarayanapura Zone coming under 110 villages of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

The said order is to be completed within 24 months from signing of agreement with them.

At 09:20 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 427.00, up Rs 18.20, or 4.45 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil