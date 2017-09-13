App
Sep 13, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hume Pipe down 5% on poor Q1 numbers

The company has reported 23 percent declined in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 19.8 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 5 percent intraday Wednesday on poor Q1 numbers.

The company has reported 23 percent declined in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 19.8 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was down 17 percent at Rs 431 crore and margins was down 430 bps at 7.9 percent.

Meanwhile, revenue of the company was up 27 percent at Rs 576 crore versus Rs 452 crore.

At 11:52 hrs Indian Hume Pipe Company was quoting at Rs 549.25, down Rs 15.90, or 2.81 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

