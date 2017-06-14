Indian ADRs: Wipro, Infosys, Tata Motors slip

Indian ADRs ended lower on Tuesday. In the IT space, Wipro shed 0.36 percent at USD 10.45 and Infosys fell 0.32 percent at USD 14.95.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.02 percent at USD 9.87 and HDFC Bank rose 0.58 percent at USD 88.77.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.18 percent at USD 35.53 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.06 percent at USD 41.03.