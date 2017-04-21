Indian ADRs: Tata Motors up; ICICI Bank, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.08 percent at USD 14.34 and Wipro gained 0.11 percent at USD 9.83.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.22 percent at USD 8.49 and HDFC Bank ended flat at USD 78.06.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.18 percent at USD 34 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.22 percent at USD 40.35.