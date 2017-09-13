Sep 13, 2017 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors up 3%; Wipro, Infosys down
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.86 percent and Infosys was down 0.21 percent.
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank added 0.34 percent at USD 99.29 and ICICI Bank was unchanged at USD 9.12.
In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.21 percent at USD 14.54 and Wipro shed 0.17 percent at USD 5.97.In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 2.86 percent at USD 30.59 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.86 percent at USD 34.20.