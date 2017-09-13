Indian ADRs: Tata Motors up 3%; Wipro, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank added 0.34 percent at USD 99.29 and ICICI Bank was unchanged at USD 9.12.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.21 percent at USD 14.54 and Wipro shed 0.17 percent at USD 5.97.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 2.86 percent at USD 30.59 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.86 percent at USD 34.20.