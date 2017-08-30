Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro slip

Indian ADRs ended lower on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.26 percent at USD 15.27 and Wipro fell 0.34 percent at USD 5.92.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.11 percent at USD 9.39 and HDFC Bank declined 0.35 percent at USD 95.57.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.47 percent at USD 29.68 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 0.09 percent at USD 31.73.