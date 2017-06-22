Jun 22, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank gain
Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Tata Motors rose 0.29 percent and Wipro was up 0.02 percent.
In the IT space, Infosys added 0.15 percent at USD 14.82 and Wipro was up 0.02 percent at USD 9.84.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.86 percent at USD 8.91 and HDFC Bank rose 0.47 percent at USD 89.08.In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.29 percent at USD 35.17 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.16 percent at USD 41.50.