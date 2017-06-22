Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys added 0.15 percent at USD 14.82 and Wipro was up 0.02 percent at USD 9.84.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.86 percent at USD 8.91 and HDFC Bank rose 0.47 percent at USD 89.08.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.29 percent at USD 35.17 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.16 percent at USD 41.50.