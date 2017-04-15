Apr 15, 2017 08:17 AM IST
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Lab down
Indian ADRs ended lower on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.78 percent at USD 14.48 and Wipro was down 0.15 percent at USD 9.63.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank declined 0.04 percent at USD 8.65 and HDFC Bank was up 0.06 percent at USD 14.48.In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.71 percent at USD 8.65 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.10 percent at USD 8.65.