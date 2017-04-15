Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Lab down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.78 percent at USD 14.48 and Wipro was down 0.15 percent at USD 9.63.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank declined 0.04 percent at USD 8.65 and HDFC Bank was up 0.06 percent at USD 14.48.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.71 percent at USD 8.65 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.10 percent at USD 8.65.