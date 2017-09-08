Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys down; HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.27 percent at USD 14.58 and Wipro was up 0.17 percent at USD 5.99.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was unchanged at USD 9.19 and HDFC Bank added 1.12 percent at USD 96.79.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 1.39 percent at USD 29.79 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1 percent at USD 34.46.