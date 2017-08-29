Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank slip, Infosys gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 1.06 percent at USD 15.31 and Wipro was down 0.34 percent at USD 5.94.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank declined 0.64 percent at USD 9.38 and HDFC Bank was up 0.01 percent at USD 95.91.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.57 percent at USD 29.82 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.16 percent at USD 31.76.