Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank down; HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.02 percent at USD 14.52 and Wipro was up 0.07 percent at USD 9.96.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.08 percent at USD 8.48 and HDFC Bank added 1.14 percent at USD 81.39.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 0.36 percent at USD 34.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.31 percent at USD 40.85.