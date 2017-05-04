May 04, 2017 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank down; HDFC Bank gains
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. Wipro was up 0.07 percent and Tata Motors declined 0.36 percent.
Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.02 percent at USD 14.52 and Wipro was up 0.07 percent at USD 9.96.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.08 percent at USD 8.48 and HDFC Bank added 1.14 percent at USD 81.39.In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 0.36 percent at USD 34.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.31 percent at USD 40.85.