Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Wipro up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.04 percent at USD 14.50 and Wipro was up 0.06 percent at USD 9.75.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.01 percent at USD 14.50 and HDFC Bank added 0.49 percent at USD 80.95.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.64 percent at USD 35.30 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.84 percent at USD 80.95.