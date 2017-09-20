App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 20, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank up; Wipro, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.12 percent and ICICI Bank slipped 1.21 percent

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys was unchanged at USD 14.80 and Wipro shed 1.91 percent at USD 5.65.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank slipped 1.21 percent at USD 8.99 and HDFC Bank was up 0.06 percent at USD 99.96.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 1.26 percent at USD 32.22 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.12 percent at USD 34.56.

