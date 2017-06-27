Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank slip; Dr Reddy's Lab gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys added 0.08 percent at USD 14.98 and Wipro was up 0.08 percent at USD 9.97.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.06 percent at USD 8.91 and HDFC Bank shed 0.88 percent at USD 88.15.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.60 percent at USD 35.02 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.45 percent at USD 41.89.