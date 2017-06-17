Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank fell 0.60 percent at USD 88.71 and ICICI Bank slipped 0.11 percent at USD 9.78.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.10 percent at USD 15.07 and Wipro was down 0.08 percent at USD 10.06.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 0.31 percent at USD 34.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.33 percent at USD 41.91.