Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank down; Dr Reddy's Lab rises

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.08 percent at USD 14.98 and Wipro was up 0.08 percent at USD 9.97.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.06 percent at USD 8.91 and HDFC Bank declined 0.88 percent at USD 88.15.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 0.60 percent at USD 35.02 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.45 percent at USD 41.89.