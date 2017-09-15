Indian ADRs: Tata Motors gains 2%, Wipro slips 4.7%

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.14 percent at USD 14.55 and Wipro slipped 4.67 percent at USD 5.72.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was unchanged at USD 9.13 and HDFC Bank declined 0.80 percent at USD 98.61.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 2.23 percent at USD 31.16 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.26 percent at USD 35.