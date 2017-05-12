Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab up; Wipro, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.03 percent at USD 14.91 and Wipro shed 0.11 percent at USD 10.09.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.02 percent at USD 9.31 and HDFC Bank gained 0.61 percent at USD 83.63.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.72 percent at USD 33.49 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.57 percent at USD 40.73.