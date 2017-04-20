Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Wednesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.09 percent at USD 8.71 and HDFC Bank added 0.16 percent at USD 78.06.

In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.11 percent at USD 14.42 and Wipro was up 0.03 percent at USD 9.72.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.08 percent at USD 33.82 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.07 percent at USD 40.13.