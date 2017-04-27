Apr 27, 2017 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank gain
Indian ADRs ended higher on Wednesday. Infosys gained 0.11 percent and HDFC Bank rose 0.51 percent.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.16 percent at USD 8.53
In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.11 percent at USD 14.54 and Wipro shed 0.09 percent at USD 9.69.In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.48 percent at USD 34.66 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories advanced 0.37 percent at USD 41.28.