Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended higher on Wednesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.16 percent at USD 8.53 and HDFC Bank rose 0.51 percent at USD 8.53.

In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.11 percent at USD 14.54 and Wipro shed 0.09 percent at USD 9.69.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.48 percent at USD 34.66 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories advanced 0.37 percent at USD 41.28.