Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Monday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.06 percent at USD 8.25 and HDFC Bank declined 0.16 percent at USD 14.48.

In the IT space, Wipro shed 0.15 percent at USD 9.70 and Infosys was up 0.01 percent at USD 14.48.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.47 percent at USD 33.72 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.17 percent at USD 40.57.