Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab down; ICICI Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 0.23 percent at USD 14.56 and Wipro was unchanged at USD 5.96.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.18 percent at USD 9.22 and HDFC Bank rose 1.07 percent at USD 95.40.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 0.29 percent at USD 29.03 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.64 percent at USD 30.11.