App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 06, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Wednesday. Tata Motors was down 0.01 percent and ICICI Bank was down 0.02 percent.

Indian ADRs: Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.08 percent at USD 15.39 and Wipro was down 0.07 percent at USD 10.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.02 percent at USD 76.01 and HDFC Bank added 0.19 percent at USD 76.01.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was down 0.01 percent at USD 35.40 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.04 percent at USD 41.24.

 

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #Indian ADRs #Infosys #Tata Motors #Wipro

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.