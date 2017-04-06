Indian ADRs: Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.08 percent at USD 15.39 and Wipro was down 0.07 percent at USD 10.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.02 percent at USD 76.01 and HDFC Bank added 0.19 percent at USD 76.01.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was down 0.01 percent at USD 35.40 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 0.04 percent at USD 41.24.