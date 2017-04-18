Indian ADRs: Infosys, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab slip

Indian ADRs ended lower on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys declined 0.78 percent at USD 14.48 and Wipro shed 0.15 percent at USD 9.63.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.04 percent at USD 8.65 and HDFC Bank was up 0.06 percent at USD 77.21.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors declined 0.71 percent at USD 34.72 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.10 percent at USD 40.47.