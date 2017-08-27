Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 1.07 percent at USD 15.15 and Wipro was down 0.50 percent at USD 5.96.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 0.53 percent at USD 9.44 and HDFC Bank fell 0.18 percent at USD 95.90.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.20 percent at USD 29.99 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.02 percent at USD 31.71.