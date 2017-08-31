App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 31, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank down; HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. Tata Motors was up 0.54 percent and Wipro added 0.34 percent.

Indian ADRs: Infosys, ICICI Bank down; HDFC Bank gains

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 1.44 percent at USD 15.05 and Wipro added 0.34 percent at USD 5.94.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.21 percent at USD 9.37 and HDFC Bank rose 0.62 percent at USD 96.16.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.54 percent at USD 29.84 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.60 percent at USD 31.54.

tags #Indian ADRs

