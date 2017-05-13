Indian ADRs: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.04 percent at USD 9.35 and HDFC Bank added 0.14 percent at USD 83.77.

In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.36 percent at USD 15.27 and Wipro was up 0.02 percent at USD 10.11.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors fell 0.04 percent at USD 33.45 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.19 percent at USD 40.54.