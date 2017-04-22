Indian ADRs: Infosys gains; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs slip

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.07 percent at USD 14.48 and Wipro fell 1.52 percent at USD 9.70.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.72 percent at USD 8.25 and HDFC Bank ended lower by 0.21 percent at USD 77.30.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.37 percent at USD 33.72 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 0.42 percent at USD 40.57.