App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 22, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys gains; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs slip

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.72 percent at USD 8.25 and HDFC Bank ended lower by 0.21 percent at USD 77.30.

Indian ADRs: Infosys gains; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs slip

Indian ADRs ended lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.07 percent at USD 14.48 and Wipro fell 1.52 percent at USD 9.70.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.72 percent at USD 8.25 and HDFC Bank ended lower by 0.21 percent at USD 77.30.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.37 percent at USD 33.72 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 0.42 percent at USD 40.57.

tags #Dr Reddy's Labs ADR #HDFC Bank ADR #ICICI Bank ADR #Indian ADRs #Infosys ADR #Tata Motors ADR #Wipro ADR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.