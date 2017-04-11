App
Apr 08, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs down; HDFC Bank, Tata Motors gain

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.35 percent at USD 8.64 and HDFC Bank was up 0.67 percent at USD 75.52.

Indian ADRs: Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs down; HDFC Bank, Tata Motors gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.59 percent at USD 15.27 and Wipro gained 0.1 percent at USD 10.07.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.35 percent at USD 8.64 and HDFC Bank was up 0.67 percent at USD 75.52.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.03 percent at USD 36.09 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.89 percent at USD 41.08.

 

