Indian ADRs: Infosys, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys fell 0.40 percent at USD 14.67 and Wipro was down 0.24 percent at USD 9.82.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.01 percent at USD 9.77 and HDFC Bank fell 0.10 percent at USD 88.61.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.07 percent at USD 34.88 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.25 percent at USD 41.66.