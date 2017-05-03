App
May 03, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Tata Motors down; Wipro, HDFC Bank gain

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 1.05 percent at USD 8.48 and HDFC Bank jumped 1.42 percent at USD 81.39.

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Tata Motors down; Wipro, HDFC Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Tuesday. In the IT space, Wipro was up 0.71 percent at USD 9.96 and Infosys was down 0.14 percent at USD 14.52.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 1.05 percent at USD 8.48 and HDFC Bank jumped 1.42 percent at USD 81.39.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 1.02 percent at USD 34.81 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.76 percent at USD 40.85.

