Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.06 percent at USD 10.81 and Wipro was down 0.05 percent at USD 10.81.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.20 percent at USD 9.89 and HDFC Bank slipped 0.38 percent at USD 88.19.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.11 percent at USD 40.97 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.24 percent at USD 40.97.