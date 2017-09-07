Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Lab gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was unchanged at USD 9.19 and HDFC Bank gained 1.72 percent at USD 95.72.

In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.20 percent at USD 14.62 and Wipro was up 1.01 percent at USD 5.98.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.20 percent at USD 30.21 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.80 percent at USD 34.12.