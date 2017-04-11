Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors up; Dr Reddy's Lab down

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.09 percent at USD 15.27 and Wipro was up 0.01 percent at USD 10.07.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.03 percent at USD 8.64 and HDFC Bank gained 0.51 percent at USD 15.27.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.03 percent at USD 36.09 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.37 percent at USD 41.08.