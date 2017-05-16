May 16, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors up; Dr Reddy's Lab declines
Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. HDFC Bank rose 0.63 percent and Tata Motors added 0.31 percent.
Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.01 percent at USD 15.28 and Wipro was up 0.04 percent at USD 10.15.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.07 percent at USD 9.28 and HDFC Bank rose 0.63 percent at USD 84.40.In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.31 percent at USD 40.35 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.19 percent at USD 40.35.