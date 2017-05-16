Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors up; Dr Reddy's Lab declines

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.01 percent at USD 15.28 and Wipro was up 0.04 percent at USD 10.15.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.07 percent at USD 9.28 and HDFC Bank rose 0.63 percent at USD 84.40.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors added 0.31 percent at USD 40.35 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.19 percent at USD 40.35.