Jun 15, 2017 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Tata Motors was up 0.01 percent and ICICI Bank was up 0.13 percent.

Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys rise

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank rose 1.47 percent at USD 89.09 and ICICI Bank was up 0.13 percent at USD 9.79.

In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.08 percent at USD 15.14 and Wipro fell 0.16 percent at USD 10.23.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.01 percent at USD 35.02 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.45 percent at USD 40.42.

